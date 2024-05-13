Transfer news: Hato Arsenal, Martinez Chelsea, Man Utd swap deal, Mbappe farewell & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Arsenal eyeing Jorrel Hato and new goalkeeper

Another important win for Arsenal yesterday as they beat Manchester United, ensuring this dramatic Premier League title race would go to the final day of the season. And after the title race, we can see what plans they will have for this summer’s transfer market.

As previously reported, Jorrel Hato could be a name to watch for Arsenal. Ajax want to keep him, that’s why they recently extended his contract until June 2028. But Arsenal remain absolutely keen and interested. He’s high on club’s list so let’s see after title race if they decide to try again for the 18-year-old, who can play centre-back or left-back.

With Aaron Ramsdale’s future in doubt, Arsenal will also 100% bring in a new backup goalkeeper this summer. One name being mentioned is former Gunners ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny, but my understanding is that Szczesny has not clarified his situation with Juventus at this stage. Juventus like Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio but nothing is decided yet, so also for Szczesny it’s all quiet so far.

Chelsea are also attentive to the goalkeepers market, from what I heard, and I’m aware there have been reports about another former Arsenal player as Emi Martinez has been linked with the Blues after his superb form for Aston Villa. At the moment, Martinez is fully focused on Villa and loves being at the club. We will see what Chelsea decides to do, but it’s not something concrete at this stage.

How much money PSG have from Kylian Mbappe’s exit

I’ve been in Paris and we know Kylian Mbappe has said his goodbyes to PSG’s ‘Ultras’ for the game against Toulouse. Next stop for Mbappe is Real Madrid, but for PSG it’s also an important deal because although they lose their star player as a free agent, without receiving a transfer fee from Real Madrid, they also save a massive amount of money by letting him go.

Why? Because the loyalty bonus agreed between Mbappe and PSG for this season was around €80m. Now this won’t be paid because he’s leaving the club as a free agent, so that’s €80m saved for PSG, as well as his salary and bonuses that would have been in his contract next season, but which was not triggered.

In total, sources at Paris Saint-Germain estimate that this will save the club more than €200m. This means PSG will have fresh money to invest on the market, and I already told you in the last few days that they will discuss the futures of some players – they’ve tied Warren Zaire-Emery down to a new contract, while the feeling is that Xavi Simons will go out on loan again, not leaving on a permanent transfer. After that, they will aim to make new signings.

So, who could they bring in? Central striker could be a position to watch, and they appreciate Victor Osimhen. The Napoli striker remains one of the options, but not the only one, while in midfield they also have a long-standing interest in Bernardo Silva. He was a top target last summer, so let’s see what they decide to do this year. They also want at least one centre-back, though it could be two.

So, in total, PSG could save €200m from Mbappe leaving, and then the plan is to reinvest in four or five signings.

Important days ahead for Real Madrid duo

It’s looking likely to be a busy moment at Real Madrid. As well as Mbappe, we are heading into key hours for the future of legendary midfield player Luka Modric. His agent will have a meeting with president Florentino Perez – nothing has been decided, but a decision is imminent.

In the next days, we will know if Modric will continue at Real Madrid, or leave the club as a free agent. So it’s important days and hours ahead for Modric, and also for another legendary player in Toni Kroos. Nothing is signed, decided or completed, so he will also have talks with Florentino Perez – it’s going to be time for the final decision and we’ll see what happens with Modric and Kroos.

Manchester United could cash in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

We’ve had many reports on Manchester United and the right-back position. One thing to say is that Denzel Dumfries, who is one name being linked, has good chances to leave Inter Milan in the next transfer window. He’s out of contract in 2025, but there is still no agreement over extending his deal, so it’s a really concrete possibility to see him leave for a new possibility.

The Premier League could be an option for Dumfries, but at the moment a swap deal involving Dumfries and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not being discussed. This swap deal is not expected, but let’s see what United decide to do with the right-back position. And then let’s see what Dumfries decides what to do because there will be many options for him and he’s one to watch in the summer transfer window.

As for Wan-Bissaka, there’s been interest in him since December but at the moment, I’m not aware of negotiations for the player. It could be one to watch in the summer, because with one year left on his contract Man United could be open to selling him in case they receive a good proposal.

Arne Slot to Liverpool is a done deal despite announcement delay

Some Liverpool fans have been eager to know when we’ll get an official announcement on Arne Slot becoming the new manager, but I have no information on this at the moment – it’s up to the clubs to decide the timing of announcements like this.

Still, rest assured that there’s no news on this – it’s a done deal. It’s all set, as previously reported, with the clubs agreeing on compensation, while the Dutch manager has also agreed his contract with Liverpool.

Where next for Eric Choupo-Moting?

Eric Choupo-Moting will be leaving Bayern Munich as free agent at the end of the season as his contract is due to expire – the decision is confirmed.

In terms of the striker’s next move, I don’t have concrete names to mention yet. We have to be patient – free agents take their time to consider opportunities.

Choupo-Moting is really keeping his options open as he was also open to a Premier League move in January, but again, there is nothing happening yet.