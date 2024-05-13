Exclusive: Major Liverpool star still an option for Real Madrid with contract expiring in 2025

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent months and transfer journalist Matteo Moretto states that the full-back is still an option for the La Liga giants.

The right-back’s contract at Anfield expires in 2025 and there have been no talks over a renewal. Should the defender fail to pen a new deal, this summer would be the ideal time to sell the 25-year-old as the Reds would then lose the player for free next summer.

Real Madrid are monitoring Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation and are likely to make a move if he doesn’t renew at Anfield, reports transfer journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Spanish club are currently trying to renew Dani Carvajal’s contract at the Bernabeu but with the full-back being 32 years old, Los Blancos will be looking for a younger option soon.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is still an option for Real Madrid

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto has said that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold remains an option for Real Madrid, who will pounce on the opportunity should the full-back fail to pen a new deal at Anfield.

“It was reported by my colleague Alfredo Matilla at Relevo that Real Madrid want to renew Dani Carvajal, and he has a very good relationship with the club. I can confirm that Real Madrid are very satisfied with Carvajal, and want to extend his stay,” the transfer journalist said.

“The Trent Alexander-Arnold link continues to be on the table, because if he doesn’t renew with Liverpool, then he will be a brilliant market opportunity, so they will wait and see how that plays out. Then there’s obviously the Alphonso Davies deal on the other side of defence, a lot will depend on the demands of Bayern Munich, so Real Madrid are waiting on that too.”