(Video) – Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville praise Aston Villa

Aston Villa took another step towards securing a top four finish and Champions League football as they fought back from 3-1 down against Liverpool to secure a point.

Villa were trailing by two goals with just five minutes left, but substitute Jhon Duran scored twice late on to earn an important point.

Unai Emery’s side will have their Champions League qualification confirmed if Tottenham fail to beat Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

It would be quite the achievement for Villa who have won the European Cup in their history and would be just rewards for a superb season.

Carragher and Neville believe what Villa have done this season will give other teams hope that they can challenge the top club’s in the league, with Neville adding the more it happens the better it is for the league.

Watch: Carragher and Neville praise Villa