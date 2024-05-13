(Video) – Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool’s “outstanding” character in Aston Villa draw

Jurgen Klopp’s final away game in charge of Liverpool ended in a pulsating 3-3 draw against Aston Villa.

It appeared Liverpool were cruising to the three points with the Reds two goals up with five minutes remaining thanks to strikes from Cody Gakpo and a first Liverpool goal for Jarell Quansah.

However substitute Jhon Duran struck twice late on to deny Klopp victory in his final away game.

Liverpool’s form has fizzled out towards the end of the season and has seen them drop out of contention in the Premier League title race.

Klopp’s men only have one win in their last four league games, and despite throwing a two goal lead away late on the German praised the team’s character, and was pleased with some of the football they played.

Liverpool’s final game of the season is at home to Wolves in what is set to be an emotional Anfield as Klopp waves goodbye to the club.

Watch: Klopp praises Liverpool’s character