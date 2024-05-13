Video: Two late quickfire goals from unlikely Aston Villa star shocks Liverpool

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Aston Villa have produced a shock comeback in their Premier League clash with Liverpool courtesy of two late quickfire goals from Jhon Duran. 

With five minutes left on the clock, Unai Emery’s side were 3-1 down to the Reds but substitute Duran had other ideas levelling the game at 3-3.

The striker scored a great goal from the edge of the box to put the pressure on Liverpool at 3-2. However, three minutes later the 20-year-old’s luck was in as the Colombian star netted one of the luckiest goals of his career so far.

A point is not enough to confirm Aston Villa’s place in the Champions League next season but will give them a huge boost heading into the season’s final game.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Spurs keeper suggests Fabio Paratici will play an important role for Spurs in the summer transfer window
Tottenham boss hits back at claims Spurs fans don’t want to beat Manchester City
Video: 21-year-old scores first goal for Liverpool with impressive header

Watch: Jhon Duran produces two late quickfire goals to earn Aston Villa a point against Liverpool

More Stories Jhon Duran

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.