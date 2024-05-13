Video: Two late quickfire goals from unlikely Aston Villa star shocks Liverpool

Aston Villa have produced a shock comeback in their Premier League clash with Liverpool courtesy of two late quickfire goals from Jhon Duran.

With five minutes left on the clock, Unai Emery’s side were 3-1 down to the Reds but substitute Duran had other ideas levelling the game at 3-3.

The striker scored a great goal from the edge of the box to put the pressure on Liverpool at 3-2. However, three minutes later the 20-year-old’s luck was in as the Colombian star netted one of the luckiest goals of his career so far.

A point is not enough to confirm Aston Villa’s place in the Champions League next season but will give them a huge boost heading into the season’s final game.

Watch: Jhon Duran produces two late quickfire goals to earn Aston Villa a point against Liverpool

Clinical finish from Jhon Durán ?? pic.twitter.com/KqFRL3HbTK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2024

Jhon Durán scores again, Aston Villa are LEVEL! ? pic.twitter.com/OO3tfV30bw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2024

Aston Villa aren’t done yet. ? Jhon Duran pulls one back with a fabulous strike. pic.twitter.com/fSUVtLQc5f — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 13, 2024