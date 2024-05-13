Video: Martin Odegaard left Sofyan Amrabat embarrassed with brilliant skill

Arsenal continued their winning run with a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday.

Leandro Trossard scored in the 20th minute to give Arsenal the lead, and that proved to be the winning goal.

It was another disappointing performance from Erik ten Hag’s men who only have one win in their last 5 games.

One incident from the match has gone viral on social media. which shows Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat getting embarrassed by Martin Odegaard.

He sent the Moroccan midfielder tumbling down with a simple body feint. Watch below:

This player is funny pic.twitter.com/OanB5ofmxE — Enzo Richie (@baahrichard5) May 12, 2024

Arsenal are right in the thick of a title race and could become the favourites to win it if Manchester City drop points against Tottenham tomorrow.