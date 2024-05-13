Player previously followed by Arsenal now determined to seal Barcelona transfer this summer

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons is reportedly ready to choose Barcelona as his preferred next move, despite also being linked with other top clubs such as Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside that Arsenal monitored Simons last year, but it seems there’s nothing new happening with the Gunners right now.

On top of that, it seems the young Dutchman, who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig, only has eyes for Barca, as he’s prepared to make it clear to PSG that that’s where he wants to go next, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Simons had a spell at Barcelona as a youngster earlier in his career, and it seems he’s now eager to go back there, where he may feel he has unfinished business.

It’s not clear why the 21-year-old can’t seem to get more of a look-in at PSG, however, as he’s looked hugely impressive in his spells away from the club, and like he’s surely already good enough to make an impact at the Parc des Princes.

Xavi Simons transfer: Arsenal move would have been exciting

It would certainly have been great to see such a top talent coming to play in the Premier League for a big name like Arsenal, but it seems that’s not on the agenda for now.

In truth, the north London giants probably have other positions they could do with strengthening more, as they need an elite goal-scorer in their ranks and perhaps more depth in the defensive positions.

Arsenal might also feel that if they make changes in midfield, it would be wiser to invest significant money in a more defensive-minded player than Simons, who would arguably just offer something similar to Martin Odegaard.

Simons might have more of a key role to play at Barcelona, so it will be interesting if this deal ends up materialising, or if PSG ultimately decide they’d like to send him somewhere else instead of to a potential Champions League rival.