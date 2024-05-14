Video: Arsenal Ultras set off fireworks outside Man City hotel at 2am ahead of crucial clash vs Spurs

Some hardcore Arsenal fans took extraordinary measures to try to help their team as they set fireworks off outside the Manchester City team hotel at 2am last night ahead of their game against Tottenham.

Watch the video below as these Gooners did their best to disturb the City players the night before this hugely important game in the title race…

If City drop points against Spurs, Arsenal will have their fate in their own hands on the final day of the season as they chase a first Premier League title win in 20 years.

The Gunners beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford at the weekend and have had a superb run-in, though City’s game in hand means they could be in control of the title race on the final day with a win in north London this evening.

Will this fireworks trick work? We’ll have to see if City’s players seem a little rusty this evening…

