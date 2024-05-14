Arsenal remain keen on 20-year-old defender who could be sold this summer

Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande for a while now.

The Gunners rate the player highly and they continue to be linked with the 20-year-old Ivorian ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to O Jogo, Sporting CP are now stepping up efforts to sign Zeno Debast from Anderlecht and they might need to sell someone in order to balance the books. The report claims that Diomande could be one of the players on his way out of the club, after a series of disappointing performances in recent months.

The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe but he has not been at his best recently. It will be interesting to see if Sporting CP are prepared to cash in on the player this summer. He has a release clause of €80 million, and Sporting CP might need to accept a more reasonable price for him.

Arsenal want to sign Ousmane Diomande

It is no secret that Arsenal are admirers of the player and they would do well to secure the signing of the talented young central defender. Despite the dip in form, he remains a top class prospect with a bright future and Diomande could develop into a key player for Arsenal in the upcoming seasons.

The Gunners have done well to nurture several talented young players into established stars in recent years and they could play a key role in the development of the Ivorian defender as well.

A move to Arsenal will be an attractive opportunity for the young defender and he will look to test himself in the Premier League. It would be a major step up in his career.

If Arsenal can help him get back to his best and fulfil his potential, they could have a future star on their hands.