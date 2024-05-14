Arsenal are interested in signing the Paris Saint-Germain attacker Xavi Simons at the end of the season.

According to a report from the Spanish publication SPORT, Arsenal are very interested in the 21-year-old attacker and they will face competition from German giants Bayern Munich. Simons has been outstanding for RB Leipzig during his loan spell in the Bundesliga this season and he has 9 goals and 15 assists to his name in all competitions.

He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger on either flank. His versatility will be an added bonus if the Gunners manage to sign him.

The report states that PSG would be willing to sell him for €60 million and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are ready to break the bank for him.

Arsenal need Xavi Simons

They have not been able to rotate key players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard quite often due to the lack of depth in the squad. Someone like Simons could be a backup option to all three players and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are ready to sign him this summer.

They will need more quality in the final third if they want to compete with clubs like Manchester City on a regular basis. Adding more depth to the squad should be a top priority for them heading into the summer transfer window and Simons would be a quality long term investment for them.

The 21-year-old Dutchman has the quality to develop into a top class Premier League attacker and he could justify the €60 million investment in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join big clubs like Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be quite tempting for him.