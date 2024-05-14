Aston Villa decide to offload expensive player for only £5m in summer

According to media sources in Brazil, Philippe Coutinho may rejoin his former team, Vasco da Gama, during the upcoming mid-season transfer window.

The Rio de Janeiro team is getting ready to make a loan agreement for the 31-year-old, with the potential to extend it to a permanent deal.

According to TNT Sports reporter Octavio Neto, the Rio de Janeiro team has an offer “ready” to be made to Aston Villa.

With two years remaining on his Aston Villa contract, Coutinho—who played this season for Al-Duhail in Qatar—is not anticipated to be in the Premier League team’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

While Unai Emery was ready to let Coutinho leave in the summer, the former Liverpool playmaker—who originally cost Barcelona almost £140 million—could only make a loan move.

When Villa chose to sign Coutinho permanently, it cost them £17 million.

The English club is reportedly asking between €5 million and €7 million for the sale, and the deal would be for a loan with an obligation to buy.

The winter transfer window for Brazil is open from July 10 to September 2.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder is hoping to revive his career after failed spells at Barcelona and Aston Villa.

Aston Villa player has struggled since Liverpool move

Coutinho was one of the best players in the Premier League during his Liverpool days which saw him earn a big money move to Barcelona.

However, his career has gone downhill since then. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Aston Villa are happy to let the player leave soon and the Brazilian club have no objection in accepting his demands.

The Premier League club’s low asking price for Coutinho would make his exit smooth from the club.

A move back to Brazil would most likely mark the end of his time in European football.