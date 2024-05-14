Aston Villa seeking “quick negotiations” in deal for Spain under-21 international

Aston Villa are keen to beat off the competition and wrap up a deal for Gabri Veiga this summer according to reports.

Villa are having a brilliant season and are on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League following a dramatic 3-3 draw with Liverpool on Monday night.

Unai Emery will no doubt be looking to strengthen his squad as the club prepare to embark on another European adventure next season.

Aston Villa want Gabri Veiga

Veiga swapped Celta Vigo for the riches of the Saudi Pro League last summer when he joined Al-Ahli in a deal worth £30m.

The Spain under-21 international has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals, but reports have suggested he would be open to a move back to Europe after just one year in Saudi.

GIVEMESPORT have reported Villa are seeking quick negotiations over a deal for Veiga as they know he will be in demand this summer, with the report adding Veiga would be keen for a return to Europe if the opportunity arose.

It’s understood Al-Ahli want to keep the 21-year-old next season, but they could be forced to part ways if he wants to leave.

It’s not just Villa that hold interest in the former Celta Vigo man with GIVEMESPORT adding that Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also tracked Veiga over the last two years.

The reports adds that Atletico Madrid and Villa have already made contact over a move in a bid to gauge how interested Veiga would be in a deal, with his contract not due to expire until 2026.

It’s believed that Atletico feel they hold the edge over Villa at this early stage of negotiations with Veiga believed to prefer a return to Spain over going to the Premier League.

If Villa were able to pull off a deal for Veiga it would be a real coup and a signal of intent that they are there to stay with the top club’s in the Premier League.