European giants eyeing move for Man United’s best player, Premier League club open to selling

Man United are believed to be open to letting their captain Bruno Fernandes leave during the summer transfer window as Bayern Munich have their eye on making a deal with the Premier League giants for the Portuguese star.

The 29-year-old is said to be frustrated at Old Trafford and that has given the German club confidence that they can sign the midfielder, reports The Independent.

The report says that Man United would also be willing to sell Fernandes at the right price as the Manchester club needs to sell players this summer in order to meet the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rule requirements and kickstart an overhaul at Old Trafford.

The upcoming transfer window will be the first overseen by United’s new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS CEO will want to make a statement, despite not having a big budget to work with due to spending in recent years.

Fernandes would generate a lot of cash for Man United but the Manchester club would be losing their best player.

The Portuguese star has been one of the only signings to make a difference at Old Trafford over the last decade and it would be interesting to see how Ratcliffe replaces the 29-year-old should he leave.

Bayern Munich interested in signing Man United’s Bruno Fernandes

According to The Independent, Bayern Munich want to evolve the personality of their current squad while bringing extra depth up front, with Fernandes now an obvious option. The German giants are believed to have a big budget to spend this summer and are confident they can get a deal done, even though the price tag on the Portugal international will be high.

From the player’s point of view, this would be a good move for Fernandes as the midfielder is 29 and has only won the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford.

That is not going to change anytime soon as the Manchester club is a mess and with only a few years left in his prime, the Portuguese star should be open to leaving Man United at the end of the season.