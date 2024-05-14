Former West Ham transfer target available for £20m but Lopetegui could be key to deal

Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn is set to be made available for around £20million this summer, but it’s not yet clear if West Ham United will come back in for him after previous interest.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column to discuss Bergwijn’s future.

It seems likely that Bergwijn will be on the move this summer, and there is already some interest from unspecified Premier League clubs, according to Romano, though it’s unclear if West Ham will be back in for the Dutchman, and it may depend on the feelings of incoming manager Julen Lopetegui.

Bergwijn previously struggled to impress during a spell at Tottenham, but he’s had some decent moments in his career and could be a bargain for £20m, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on this saga as it looks like hotting up ahead of this summer.

Bergwijn transfer: Will Ajax star be on the move to West Ham?

Discussing Bergwijn and the West Ham links, Romano said: “Steven Bergwijn could leave Ajax this summer due to their financial situation. There are concrete chances of Bergwijn leaving for around £20m, but there are no negotiations just yet.

“West Ham previously showed an interest in Bergwijn, but apart from that I can’t name interested clubs yet. Bergwijn is appreciated in the Premier League – he is on the list of several clubs there, and there have been some calls to be informed on his situation, but let’s see if West Ham decide to try again for him under Julen Lopetegui.”

West Ham could do with strengthening in attack this summer as they’ve often been a little overly reliant on Jarrod Bowen in that department, while they also had some success with the signing of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax last summer.

Bergwijn looks like he could be another smart addition on the cheap, but it seems there’ll be plenty of other suitors in for him as well.