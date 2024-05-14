Chelsea and Tottenham are both looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League clubs have struggled in terms of goals this season and they want a prolific attacker to lead their line.

The Blues have been linked with a number of strikers in recent months as Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyokeres have been mentioned.

Even though the Blues have Nicolas Jackson leading their attack, he still does not look like the finished article despite his 14 Premier League goals this season.

Spurs want someone to fill the gap left by the departure of Harry Kane who joined Bayern Munich last summer.

Fifth placed Tottenham might be in a better position this season if they had a proper striker leading their line.

Both Chelsea and Spurs have now been given encouragement to land a bargain deal this summer.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney could be available just for £40m according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The 28-year-old has attracted interested from both the clubs, including their rivals Arsenal.

On his Substack, Phillips said: “Ivan Toney, also still on our list, I understand would be available for around £40m this summer — Brentford will likely push for a bit more.”

Toney is currently out of form having not scored a goal since February.

He has shown in the past how impressive he can be but his current form should be a worry for any club interested in buying him.

Chelsea target has Premier League experience

The England international scored 20 goals last season in 33 Premier League appearances, earning him a call up to the England squad.

Chelsea would want to sign someone like Osimhen despite his reported release clause of €130m (£111.6m) release clause.

If they lost out to Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Osimhen, then Toney could be their best option.