Chelsea directors identify three positions they need to strengthen in summer

Chelsea are looking to improve their squad during the summer transfer window and they have identified the key areas they need to strengthen.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart have prioritised a move for a forward, left back and a central defender this summer.

It is no surprise that Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality forward at the end of the season. Nicolas Jackson has failed to live expectations and the Blues are in desperate need of a reliable finisher who can score regularly. They have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals this season and they need a quality striker who can share the goalscoring burden and lead the line for the Blues next season.

Meanwhile, their pursuit of a left-back is not a surprise either. Marc Cucurella has been quite underwhelming since the big money move from Brighton and Hove Albion. Ben Chilwell is the only reliable left-back at the club right now and Chelsea need to bring in more quality in that department. Ian Maatsen is expected to be sold permanently at the end of the season and replacing Cucurella should be a priority for the Blues.

Chelsea need to replace Thiago Silva

As far as the central defender is concerned, Chelsea will need to replace Thiago Silva who will be a free agent in the summer. The Brazilian has been a key player for the Blues and his departure will certainly leave a gaping hole in the back four.

Chelsea will have to plug that gap during the summer transfer window. Signing a reliable central central defender who will help them tighten up defensively appears to be one of their priorities. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can address all these concerns during the summer transfer window and bounce back strongly next season.