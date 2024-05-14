Chris Sutton claims £50m Chelsea player will end up at Crystal Palace

Former Chelsea player Chris Sutton believes Raheem Sterling will probably “end up at Crystal Palace or some where like that.”

Sterling arrived at Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £50m and was dubbed as a marquee signing for the club’s new ownership in their first transfer window.

It’s fair to say the 29-year-old hasn’t lived up to expectations, with fans frustrated by his performances this season.

Sutton thinks Sterling will end up at Crystal Palace

Sterling has had a difficult time at Chelsea and was even booed by his own supporters over what fans perceived to be unacceptable performances.

The England international made an impact from the bench against Nottingham Forest as he came on to score the equaliser which got Chelsea back into the game.

A number of players are set to leave Stamford Bridge this month, with rumours persisting over the futures of Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah.

It’s believed Chelsea would be open to selling Sterling were a suitable offer to come in but his high wages would be a stumbling block for potential suitors.

However, Sutton believes Sterling needs a kick start to his career and believes he will probably end up elsewhere in the Premier League.

“He will probably end up at Crystal Palace or somewhere like that, I suspect”, Sutton told It’s all kicking off.

“I thought his goal was excellent at the weekend, we aren’t party to what goes on at the Chelsea training ground and clearly Pochettino feels there has been a dip in form.

“We know what a talented player he is, but he does look like a player who needs a kick start to his career.”

Sterling still has three years remaining on the five year deal he signed when he joined the club, and the reality is unless he’s prepared to take a pay cut he will remain at Chelsea next season.