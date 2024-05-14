David Seaman tips Arsenal ace to join West Ham or Chelsea this summer

Arsenal legend David Seaman believes Aaron Ramsdale will join West Ham or Chelsea this summer.

Ramsdale has lost his place in the Arsenal side to David Raya this season following Mikel Arteta’s decision to bring in a new goalkeeper last summer.

Raya arrived on an initial loan deal from Brentford, which is expected to be made permanent this summer for £27m, leading to speculation over the England International’s future.

Ramsdale to join Chelsea or West Ham

Ramsdale had largely impressed for Arsenal following his arrival from Sheffield United in 2021, and helped Arsenal challenge for the Premier League title last season.

The 26-year-old started the first four league games of the season, but since then has played second fiddle to the Spaniard, only making 11 appearances across all competitions.

Raya has impressed in his first season at the Emirates and has won the Premier League Golden Glove, keeping 16 clean sheets, three ahead of Jordan Pickford with one game remaining.

Seaman believes Ramsdale could stay in London this summer and make a move to Chelsea or West Ham.

“You aren’t going to develop being a number two”, Seaman told Parimatch.

“You’re going to get left behind in the pecking order because other goalkeepers will start playing.

“As an Arsenal fan, I don’t really want Aaron Ramsdale to go, but then as an ex-England goalkeeper, I want to see another keeper developing.

“When I’m looking at it, I think he could go to somewhere like Chelsea to give himself a better shot of getting first team action.

“I think there are a few clubs who he would suit, maybe someone like West Ham too.”

Chelsea currently have Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic on their books and one of those would have to move on to make room for Ramsdale, which seems unlikely given both signed long term deals last summer.

Alphonse Areola has featured regularly in the West Ham goal this season, but it remains to be seen what incoming boss Julen Lopetegui thinks of the goalkeeping situation at the London Stadium.

One things certain Ramsdale needs to leave the Gunners this summer to play regular football and get his career back on track and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.