Arsenal are likely to have considered a potential transfer deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Gunners journalist Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts discussed De Jong as a potential alternative to Martin Zubimendi as an Arsenal target in midfield, describing the Netherlands international as someone who could be absolutely perfect for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

Still, Watts also added that he’s unsure there’s anything genuinely happening with Arsenal and De Jong, while he also made it clear that the 27-year-old’s wages would probably be difficult for the north London giants to afford, whilst also meaning the player himself would not be desperate to leave the Nou Camp.

De Jong transfer: Barca midfielder would be perfect for Arsenal, says Watts

“Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi has always been slightly clouded by the fact it is well known that the midfielder is in no real rush to leave Real Sociedad,” Watts said.

“He’s happy there and he feels at home, as his manager, Imanol Alguacil, recently stated. That’s not to say that he will not leave if someone triggers his release clause this summer, but clubs who are looking at him are well aware that he might take some convincing.

“So of course Arsenal have other targets when it comes to the midfield. Interest in Bruno Guimaraes has emerged, another player who has a release clause, while several other names have been linked. One of those is Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona, who I think would be absolutely perfect for this Arsenal team.

“You couldn’t really find anyone better suited to come in and help take this team to another level. Mikel Arteta could play him at the base of the midfield, just behind Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, but you could see him rotating with Rice at times, sometimes playing in a more advanced role, with Rice dropping in behind him. It just feels like it would work perfectly and that De Jong would be the ideal long-term replacement for Thomas Partey.

“But whilst I’m sure Arsenal would have considered De Jong while looking around at potential new midfielders, his wages would make any move very difficult to get over the line. We know he’s on big, big money in Spain and he’s shown before that he is in no hurry to walk away from that contract he has with Barcelona.

“It’s not a potential transfer I’ve really heard anything about at this stage and I would suggest it’s one that is unlikely to move beyond the speculation stage, even if I personally would love to see it happen.”

Arsenal may have to look at alternatives to De Jong and Zubimendi in that case, and it will be interesting to see what names they come up with in the weeks and months ahead.