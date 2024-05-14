“It’s absurd” – Ederson hits out at decision made on high profile Man City colleague

It isn’t often that Man City goalkeeper, Ederson, speaks out, but words being attributed to him from a recent interview will certainly have football watchers sitting up and taking notice.

Injuries aside, the Brazilian has been another crucial component in a season that’s expected to end in more silverware.

The destination of the Premier League title is in the hands of Pep Guardiola’s side. If they win against both Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night and West Ham United on the final day of the season, there’s nothing that nearest chasers Arsenal can do about it.

Ederson unhappy with Rodri treatment

The Gunners will almost certainly be hoping that their North London rivals can do them the biggest favour, and with Aston Villa failing to beat Liverpool, Tottenham are still in the race for a place in the Champions League.

They would need to beat Man City for that particular race to go to the final day and their recent form has been poor, but then so has City’s record at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, where they’ve only won in the FA Cup.

Were City to get the win, they’d been in pole position for their fourth consecutive English top-flight title, and that’s a feat that no other club in history can match.

Not the great Liverpool sides of the 70s and 80s, or the brilliant Man United teams of the 90s and noughties.

Key to City’s relentless pursuit of the title has been midfielder Rodri’s form.

According to ESPN Brazil, he’s now gone 48 games without finishing on the losing side in the Premier League, as the only times that City have lost in 2023/24, the Spaniard hasn’t been playing.

It’s why his team-mate, Ederson, has been lost for words in an interview with ESPN Brazil when asked about the Premier League Player of the Season awards.

“There are good players, but I see Rodri as a great candidate who isn’t on the list. I don’t understand why he’s not on the list either. Honestly, that’s unacceptable,” he said.

“If you look at his year, his campaign, the last few seasons he’s been playing and see that he’s not on the list, it’s absurd. I don’t know what criteria they use to nominate players, but there are also great players competing. But I see Rodri as a great candidate to win and unfortunately he’s not on the list.

“So I think I’ll be rooting for Phil (Foden) to win, because Phil is also having a great season, he’s helped us a lot. This season he’s scored more goals, provided more assists, been more consistent and more important to the team too.”