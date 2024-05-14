€30m Tottenham star very likely to leave amid interest from European giants

Tottenham and Emerson Royal are very likely to part ways this summer as the full-back is not a big part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

Emerson has been with Tottenham since 2021 following a €30m transfer from Barcelona but the right-back has never reached the level Spurs hoped he would.

The Brazilian’s weaknesses were highlighted once again during his last game against Liverpool on May 5 and it resulted in Emerson not getting any minutes against Burnley at the weekend. The 25-year-old has featured 23 times for Tottenham this season but the majority of those came in the first half of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou clearly doesn’t trust the defender and according to Fabrizio Romano, Emerson is likely to leave Spurs during the summer transfer window.

The transfer journalist states that AC Milan will sign a new right-back ahead of the 2024/25 season and the Brazilian full-back is high on their list of targets for the upcoming window.

Tottenham will address defensive issues ahead of the 2024/25 season

This season has been a progressive one for Tottenham under Postecoglou’s watch despite their poor run of form in recent weeks, but one element that has remained is their leaky defence. The Australian coach wants to address this by bringing in new players this summer and it remains to be seen what he chooses to do.

The North London club’s starting four is very exciting, but the backup players mixed with Postecoglou’s style of play has proven to be the problem.

Spurs are expected to make another step forward next season and to do that, they will have to fix their current issues.