Erik ten Hag defends £72m man amid poor run in front of goal but admits he “needs time”

Erik ten Hag has insisted Manchester United fans must be patient with Rasmus Hojlund following a difficult season for the Dane.

Hojlund arrived from Italian club Atalanta last summer in deal worth £72m, but has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions, but has only found the back of the net once in his last ten games.

Ten Hag calls for patience with Hojlund

To be fair to Hojlund United have put him in a difficult situation by not signing another striker for him to learn from, and he has been thrown in at the deep end to lead the line in his first season.

Throughout much of the season Hojlund has had a lack of service and been very ineffective in games, but it’s up to him to get more involved and try and make things happen when it’s not going his way.

Despite the questions surrounding Hojlund, Ten hag is adamant the Denmark international will be a success and overcome the problems he’s had.

“He has had three injuries this season but still, as you say, he scored 14 goals”, the Dutchman told his pre match press conference.

“I think that’s a very good record for a young player, when we decided to go for him, we bought a player for this season and for the future.

“He has to develop, he has to progress, he needs time.

“Sometimes it goes up and down, before winter he struggled to get his first Premier League goal but he is a very strong character.

“He is very eager for every match, so it can be every match to return his form. I am more confident, he’s close.”

The 54-year-old mentioned in a recent interview with Gary Neville that he wanted to sign Harry Kane, and he was asked if United made a mistake not brining another striker in.

Ten Hag pointed to Financial Fair Play and not expecting Marcus Rashford’s form to drop off like it has.

“So last season, we had the goalscorer with 30”, he added.

“So we add one extra striker to the squad and on financial resources more was not possible.

“So we were quite confident when you are third, in two finals, win one final, when you add one striker the transfer policy is right.”

Hojlund will have another chance to get back amongst the goals tomorrow night when United host Newcastle in a game that will have huge implications in the race for the top six.