Video: Erling Haaland may have just won Man City the Premier League

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Erling Haaland may have just won Man City their fourth Premier League title in a row as the striker has completed his brace against Tottenham to make it 2-0.

It has been a difficult game for the Premier League champions in North London but they took the lead early in the first half after Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland linked up.

Pep Guardiola’s heart was in his mouth when Son Heung-min missed a very good chance late on but minutes later City would get a penalty.

Haaland stepped up to convert to put the Manchester club on the brink of another Premier League title.

Watch: Erling Haaland penalty confirms win vs Tottenham

 

