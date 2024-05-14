Video: Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland link up for potential title-winning goal

Man City have taken the lead in their massive Premier League clash with Tottenham courtesy of their two main stars, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Premier League champions struggled to create chances during the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and needed to start the second 45 fast.

Pep Guardiola got his wish as in the 51st minute, De Bruyne and Haaland combined to make it 1-0.

The goal could be a huge one in the Premier League title race as Man City are now two points clear of Arsenal heading into the final weekend of the season.

Watch: Erling Haaland scores potential title-winning goal for Man City

A HUGE moment in the title race! ? Erling Haaland won't have many easier finishes ? pic.twitter.com/DIEM8HAn2f — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 14, 2024