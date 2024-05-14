Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel would be open to a second spell in the Premier League with Manchester United due to the nature of his sacking at Chelsea.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Tuchel feels he has unfinished business in English football after being left shocked by his sacking at Stamford Bridge early on last season.

Tuchel notably won the Champions League in just his first few months in charge of Chelsea, but the change in ownership counted against him and he lost his job, being replaced by Graham Potter.

The German tactician later ended up taking over as Bayern manager, but this season hasn’t gone well for the club and he recently announced he’d be stepping down from his position at the Allianz Arena once the campaign comes to an end.

Tuchel next club: Could ex-Chelsea boss return to the Premier League with Man Utd?

With Erik ten Hag struggling at Old Trafford, it seems Tuchel has his eyes on that potential opening, according to Jacobs.

“As for Tuchel, he would welcome an approach from Manchester United should a vacancy emerge. He is still pretty shocked by his Chelsea sacking and feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League,” Jacobs said.

“There has been no approach made yet to Tuchel, but he would be open to discussing a vacancy if Ten Hag does depart.”

MUFC fans would surely welcome an experienced figure like Tuchel, who has a strong track record of delivering success almost everywhere he’s been.

In many ways, there are also probably Chelsea fans who’d love to see their former manager back, with Mauricio Pochettino not doing the most convincing job this season, though a reunion between Tuchel and this ownership perhaps seems unlikely given the nature of his exit.