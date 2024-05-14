Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga joined Al-Ahli at the start of the season and he is already being linked with an exit from the club.

According to Alkass TV Sports, the 21-year-old midfielder has received a verbal proposal from Premier League club Aston Villa regarding a summer transfer. However, the Saudi Arabian club want him to continue beyond this summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite attractive for the young midfielder and Aston Villa have an exciting project. They are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and they have a top-class manager like Unai Emery in charge. Veiga could be tempted to play for them next season, and it would be a step up in his career as well.

During his time in La Liga, he was regarded as one of the finest young talent in European football. The move to Saudi Arabia came as a surprise and he deserves to compete at a top European league at the stage of his career.

Gabri Veiga should move to Aston Villa

Joining Aston Villa would be ideal for him and it will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club can convince Al-Ahli to sell him.

The Saudi Arabian club do not need to sell players for money and it remains to be seen how Aston Villa tempt them into selling the player. Veiga pushing for an exit could help their case.

The midfielder has four goals and four assists in all competitions this season. He can operate as the central midfielder as well as an advanced playmaker. He will add creativity and goals to the Aston Villa midfield. They need to bring in a technically gifted playmaker, who will add craft, control and composure to the side.

The 21-year-old would be the ideal long-term acquisition for them.