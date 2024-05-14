“Be careful what you wish for” – Garth Crooks’ warning to West Ham fans

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker, Garth Crooks, has carved out a decent career as a broadcaster not least because of his outspoken nature, and the 66-year-old has now fired a broadside in the direction of West Ham supporters.

The East London faithful are unlikely to take too kindly to a former Lilywhite giving them a ticking off, but that hasn’t stopped Crooks from imparting his two penneth whilst making up his Team of the Week for BBC Sport.

The Hammers haven’t enjoyed a successful 2024 and have plummeted down the Premier League since the turn of the year.

Garth Crooks sends a warning to West Ham fans

Defeats such as the 6-0 home thrashing by Arsenal – which saw thousands of West Ham fans leave at half-time – and a 5-2 loss against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, had seen the crowd turn against David Moyes.

Though he received a good send off after West Ham’s last home game against Luton Town, the die had already been cast.

He had effectively been hounded out by the fans, and that’s clearly something that Crooks can’t abide.

“As for Moyes, well, he has departed on good terms and left the club in a far better state than when he arrived,” he said to BBC Sport.

“The West Ham fans have driven him out and wait to see what Julen Lopetegui can do. Be careful what you wish for.”