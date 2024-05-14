Arsenal and Manchester City have made contact with the camp of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes over a potential transfer.

That’s according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs, who says Guimaraes is attracting interest and has a £100million release clause for part of the summer, but not all of it.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jacobs discussed the situation at Newcastle this summer, with a long list of potential ins and outs at St James’ Park.

Arsenal could do with a top signing in midfield as Thomas Partey has struggled with injuries in recent times, while Granit Xhaka was never really replaced since his exit last summer.

Guimaraes could be perfect after shining during his time with Newcastle, and Jacobs says the Gunners have joined Man City in initiating contact over a potential deal.

Jacobs added that Paris Saint-Germain now also seem to have cooled their interest in Guimaraes, with the Brazil international no longer a priority for them as they instead focus on trying to sign Bernardo Silva from Man City.

Bruno Guimaraes transfer: Arsenal in contact with Newcastle star’s camp

“Newcastle also don’t want to lose Bruno Guimaraes, but the decision could be taken out of their hands if someone triggers his £100m release clause, which is valid between late May and the end of June,” Jacobs said.

“As long as the clause is active, Newcastle are going to simply point to its value, but it’s understood offers exceeding £80m could be entertained should Guimaraes wish to leave for a Champions League club.

“It should be stressed, Guimaraes is happy at Newcastle, but it’s also true that both Manchester City and Arsenal have made contact with his camp.

“Manchester City are the most active of the suitors. Arsenal appreciate Guimaraes, but have no intention to trigger his clause meaning they would only enter the race if the price drops.

“PSG have also considered Guimaraes but decided against moving forward this summer, and will instead focus on trying to land Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.”