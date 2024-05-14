Contact made: Arsenal keen on potential €50m transfer, player could be tempted

Arsenal have reportedly made first contact over a potential transfer deal for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, who can move for a fee of €50million.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who suggest that the Gunners are keen to strengthen their attack with Kubo, who would also be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium, even if he’s happy where he is at the moment.

The report adds that initial talks have not gone anywhere concrete yet, but it seems the interest from Arsenal is clearly there, and one imagines there’d be plenty of fans who’d be keen to see the talented young Japan international head to the Emirates Stadium.

Kubo has long been highly regarded in the game, having had spells at both Barcelona and Real Madrid, and he’s really come to life this season at Sociedad, contributing seven goals and four assists in all competitions, still aged just 22.

Kubo transfer: Do Arsenal need the Sociedad winger?

Arsenal surely need to think about strengthening their depth in attack this summer after a season in which they’ve looked almost flawless apart from having a player who can produce something out of nothing in attack.

While the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard clearly all have their qualities, there have been times when opposition defences have done well to shut out the threat up front, with AFC perhaps particularly struggling once they got into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Kubo looks like he’d surely be a good option for the north London giants, but some fans might also want to see someone more experienced coming in, perhaps with the added bonus of having played in the Premier League as well.

Pedro Neto and Michael Olise have impressed in the English top flight and seem like players who’d make a good fit in Mikel Arteta’s side.