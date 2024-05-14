Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid contract details inadvertently revealed by Javier Tebas

He’s never been the most discreet of individuals at the best of times, however, La Liga president, Javier Tebas, has surpassed himself on this occasion.

In truth, the man that’s in charge of Spanish football should always be in the background unless he happens to be making official comment.

Despite what he may think, Javier Tebas is not the show. People do not pay to come and see him play every week.

Javier Tebas has revealed details of Mbappe’s Real Madrid deal

He is an important cog in the workings of the league, but he is incidental in many ways even if he’s vital in others.

And yet, more often that not, it is he who is making the headlines as much as any player that has played in his league.

He just cannot resist having his time in the limelight and, frankly, he is a really poor example of how a league president should go about their work.

For example, in a recent interview with Ole, Tebas has all but confirmed Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid, where he will apparently have a five-year contract.

Though the move from Paris Saint-Germain to Los Blancos has long been expected, it still hasn’t been officially announced, and Javier Tebas will know and understand that.

Therefore, there is no reason whatsoever why he should be involving himself in such matters arising.

Of course, it’s long been known that Tebas is a Madridista after appearing to admit to the same in previous interviews (including this one from Sport), and he clearly couldn’t contain his excitement.

It isn’t known at this point what Mbappe’s camp and Real Madrid themselves will think of this turn of events, however, it will almost certainly take the wind out of the sails when it comes to the initial announcement happening – expected some time after the conclusion of the Champions League final.