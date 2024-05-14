Leaked pictures of Tottenham’s third kit for next season

Tottenham third kit for next season has been leaked as per Footy Headlines.

The North London club are engaged in a race top for top 4 with Aston Villa, and it is expected to go right till the final matchday.

Aston Villa came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Liverpool earlier today, earning themselves a point. They now sit 4th with 68 points.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are currently 5th, trailing Villa by 5 points. However, they have a game in hand, a tough home fixture against Manchester City.

The match is of great significance as the result will not only have an impact on the race for top 4 but on the title race as well.

A win for Spurs will keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive, and a defeat for Manchester City would make Arsenal the favourites to in the Premier League.

Despite how this season ends, the Ange Postecoglou era has fans already looking forward to next season, with the kits being leaked.

Tottenham’s 3rd kit leaked

As per the Footy Headlines, the leaked images show the third kit boasts a predominant mint green colour, complemented by accents in dark green, white, and light golden hues.

See below (courtesy Footy Headlines):