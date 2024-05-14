Leeds player looks to have said his goodbyes on social media

It’s the biggest of weeks for Leeds United as they look to use the power of the Elland Road faithful to roar them on to victory in the second leg of their Championship Play-Off semi-final against Norwich City.

With 90 minutes left to play in the two-legged tie, it’s still all square at 0-0 and everything to play for after a tense first leg at Carrow Road.

Clearly, everyone needs to be pulling in the same direction, so the fact that one of their players has already appeared to have said his goodbyes isn’t the best timing.

For Lewis Bate, however, the farewell is actually for his current loan club, MK Dons, after he posted on X (formerly Twitter) in the wake of their Play-Off defeat to Crawley Town.

The youngster’s Leeds United contract comes to an end this summer, and it isn’t clear yet whether the Elland Road outfit will choose to renew it or decide to allow him to seek his fortune elsewhere.

