Leeds United are interested in bringing Bayern Munich U19 head coach Rene Maric to the club.

Jesse Marsch was Leeds United’s manager from February 2022 to February 2023.

Among the coaches Marsch added to his backroom group was the Austrian Rene Maric, who had previously held positions at RB Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

There are now rumours that Maric is once again being considered for a role at Elland Road.

Leeds United are reportedly interested in their former assistant manager due to his outstanding performance with Bayern Munich’s development team, according to German news source Tageszeiting.

The club would want to keep him longer, but no decision has been made as of yet. His contract expires this summer.

Many people consider Maric to be one of the best young managers in the game, and since moving to Germany, his work with the Bayern Munich Under-19 team has been outstanding.

Leeds United have a great opportunity to try and get him back to the club and forge that connection now that Bayern have let his contract to expire in a few weeks.

At just 31, Maric already has an amazing resume, and you can’t help but feel that he has a bright future ahead of him in senior management.

Even if Farke’s system has been criticised legitimately and Leeds should be promoted given the caliber of their current squad, he obviously deserves more time.

Leeds United plan to keep Daniel Farke

The 49ers don’t seem to be thinking about sacking Farke, so their interest in Maric doesn’t exactly align with the team’s current situation.

Given how his previous stint in Yorkshire went and his available choices, it would be surprising if the Austrian returned.

Even if Maric is not an option for now and Leeds want to keep Farke at the club, he could be an interesting choice for the future.