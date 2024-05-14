Exclusive: Liverpool have discussed signing winger with 30 goal contributions

Liverpool are planning to add another winger to their ranks during the summer transfer window and with Arne Slot arriving at Anfield, Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville is a target for the Reds.

The Merseyside club are blessed with options for their forward line but with Mohamed Salah’s contract expiring at Anfield in 2025, the Premier League giants are on the lookout for replacements as it is not guaranteed that the Egyptian superstar will sign a new deal.

Liverpool have been linked with Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon in recent weeks, but according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, the Merseyside club do not have interest in the scouser.

However, Leeds’ Summerville is a name that has been discussed as the Dutch star has had an outstanding season in the Championship. Across the 47 games he has played for the Yorkshire club, the 22-year-old has produced 20 goals and a further 10 assists.

Leeds will struggle to hold onto the winger this summer but will Liverpool be his next club?

Liverpool have discussed a move for Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Jacobs has played down Liverpool’s interest in Gordon but has stated that the Reds like Summerville ahead of the summer transfer window.

“Newcastle also don’t plan to sell Anthony Gordon despite recent links with Liverpool. And as far as I am told, there is actually no Liverpool interest either,” the transfer journalist said.

“It’s true Liverpool are planning for a wide attacker or winger. Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville is one name they have discussed, but targets are still being finalised.”

The 22-year-old would be a great signing for Liverpool as he would not mind being a rotation player for a short period before breaking into the starting 11 when Salah goes.

With a contract at Leeds until 2026, it is uncertain how much the winger will cost, while it also remains to be seen if the Reds make an official move before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.