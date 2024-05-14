Liverpool legend names two replacements for Mohamed Salah if he leaves Anfield

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes Mohamed Salah’s future is entirely up to him, and has earmarked two potential replacements for the Egyptian.

Salah only has a year left on his contract, and it’s not a certainty he will stay once Jurgen Klopp departs at the end of the season.

The Egypt international is once again Liverpool’s top scorer with 25 goals in all competitions, despite his form dropping off towards the end of the campaign, which has resulted in him dropping to the bench on a couple of occasions.

Barnes names two Salah replacements

At some point Liverpool will of course have to move on from Salah, but it would really help incoming manager Arne Slot if the club kept hold of the forward in what is certain to be a transitional season for the Reds.

Salah is a target for the Saudi Pro League, and dealmakers are expected to return this summer to try and tempt the 31-year-old.

If Salah does depart it will be a very difficult task to try and replace his output levels, and it might have to be done by signing a couple of players.

However, Barnes believes it’s entirely down to Salah if he wants to be part of the new era at Anfield.

“It depends on what Mo wants to do”, Barnes told mybettingsites.

“If Mo wants to play a role in the Liverpool rebuild and restructuring for one last year then he should be staying, if he doesn’t want to then the club should let him go.

“I’m sure the club wants him to stay because he’s a fantastic player but it’s down to Mo and how committed he is going to be.

“There’s a lot of speculation around him but I’ve always said a player like Mo, a top player will always be welcomed at Liverpool and should stay.”

If Salah does move on Barnes has singled out two players who he think would be good replacements for the Egyptian.

“Michael Olise could play for Liverpool, City, Arsenal, he could play for any of those clubs Barnes added.

“He’s got a great attitude, great ability, he should probably stop showboating like he did against United on Monday, Liverpool would want to knock that out of his game.

“I would say him and Eze are equally as talented but Olise works harder, especially off the ball.

“He can play for any of the big clubs, If Mo were to leave the club and Liverpool wanted to bring in someone to replace him, Eze and Olise are players that I would like to see at the club.”