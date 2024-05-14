Liverpool to compete with Newcastle for experienced Championship ace

Liverpool are interested in signing the Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy at the end of the season.

According to a report from the Mirror, they will face competition from Newcastle United for the experienced goalkeeper.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality backup goalkeeper at the end of the season, especially with Caoimhin Kelleher expected to leave the club at the end of the season. The Republic of Ireland international has been exceptional for Liverpool as a squad player and he has produced impressive performances in the cup games and during injuries.

However, he is 25 and he needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential. With Alisson Becker at the club, Kelleher is unlikely to get ample first-team opportunities and it makes sense for him to move on and join another club in the summer.

Liverpool and Newcastle could use Alex McCarthy

Liverpool will have to replace him adequately and bring in a new number two. McCarthy has been a key player for Southampton in the Championship and he has proven his quality in the Premier League in the past.

McCarthy will be out of contract in the summer, and he could be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool on a free transfer. They will be able to secure his services on a bargain and focus on improving the other areas of their squad.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are keen on securing his signature as well. They need to bring in a back up option to Nick Pope and the 34-year-old would be a super addition. Both Newcastle and Liverpool will be attractive destinations for the goalkeeper, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The player will now focus on helping Southampton secure promotion to the top flight. It will be interesting to see if the Saints try to agree on a new deal with the player in the coming weeks, especially if they secure promotion.