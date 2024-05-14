Liverpool ready to pay €60-70m for playmaker, Arne Slot knows him well

Liverpool are interested in signing the Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club and his performances have attracted the attention of clubs like Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool.

According to Tuttosport, the Dutch midfielder has worked with Arne Slot in the past and the incoming Liverpool manager could play a key role in convincing the midfielder to move to Liverpool.

The report states that there is a special feeling between the manager and the player. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. The midfielder is valued at €60-70 million this summer and Liverpool would have no problem paying that kind of money.

They are certainly better placed to sign the player compared to the other clubs. Italian giants Juventus are keen on the player as well, but they will not be able to afford him without selling some of the players first.

Liverpool keen on Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the goalscoring midfielder could prove to be superb acquisition. He has 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season. He could be the ideal replacement for Thiago Alcantara, who is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract.

The Spanish midfielder will not be offered an extension and he will move on as a free agent. Liverpool will have to fill the void left by him and the Dutchman seems the ideal acquisition.

The midfielder knows Slot well and he should be able to fit into his style of play easily. The Dutch manager could be keen on a reunion as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.