Liverpool fans are likely to be happy with Xabi Alonso’s recent declaration

Xabi Alonso is now just three games away from completing an unprecedented unbeaten treble-winning season.

Next weekend, his Bayer Leverkusen side face their final Bundesliga game against 10th-placed Augsburg, who’ve lost their last four games whilst having let in 12 goals and scoring just two in that time.

If they don’t lose that match the club will be ‘Invincible’ in the season when they won the German top-flight title for the first time in their history.

Xabi Alonso will coach Liverpool

The following Wednesday they face Atalanta in a tough Europa League final, before ending the 2023/24 campaign with the German Cup final on Saturday 25th May against Kaiserslauten, who are currently 15th (from 18 teams) in the German second tier.

Alonso’s stock as a manager couldn’t be higher at the moment, but should he remain unbeaten, he will already go down in football folklore.

It had been thought that all of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the teams that the Spaniard served with aplomb as a player, had been interested in acquiring Alonso as their coach for next season before he once again committed himself to Leverkusen.

However, there is hope on the horizon for fans of the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga giants.

According to Abendzeitung (subscription required), Alonso has made a declaration that he would want to coach all three teams that he played for at some point in his managerial career.

The only unknown at this point would appear to be in which order he would like to do so.

If his current season’s exploits are anything to go by, supporters of the three sides will be delighted to welcome their former player back at any point.

He’s already more than served his apprenticeship at Leverkusen, and there can surely only be good things on the horizon for a man who is already showing he’s one of the brightest managerial minds around.