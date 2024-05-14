Proposals to arrive soon for major Man United star says Fabrizio Romano

Man United and Casemiro are set to part ways at the end of the season with proposals expected to arrive soon for the legendary midfielder from Saudi Arabia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League clubs have had Casemiro on their shortlist for the summer transfer window since October and there is a good chance that he will make the move having spent the last two seasons at Old Trafford.

The transfer journalist states that proposals to the player’s camp and to Man United are expected in the near future once the Saudi clubs know their final budget for the upcoming transfer window.

The midfielder has come under a lot of criticism lately as the former Real Madrid star has put in several bad performances during recent matches. Moving on from the Brazilian is the right move for Man United as it is clear that the 32-year-old is past his best.

It remains to be seen if any European clubs join the race for Casemiro but the next destination for the Man United star is likely to be Saudi Arabia.

Fabrizio Romano defends Casemiro’s recent performances

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano defended Casemiro’s poor recent performances, stating that the veteran midfielder “remains a legend of the game”.

“Saudi clubs really want Casemiro, but we’ll have to see which clubs, and how much they want to invest in terms of salary,” Romano said.

“But the interest from Saudi is there, and also United are open to letting Casemiro leave, so there are very good chances to see Casemiro moving to Saudi this summer.

“Casemiro has had a difficult time at United, but in my opinion, Casemiro remains a legend of the game for what he did at Real Madrid. At Man United all players are struggling, not just him… it’s a general problem, not a single player.

“We could mention 15 players not performing well for United, and many things not working.”