Man United looking to hijack Newcastle’s deal for 26-year-old Premier League star

Man United are looking to hijack Newcastle’s potential deal for Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo as the defender is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

It was reported this week by the Daily Mail, that Tosin would prefer a move to St James’ Park over any other interested club this summer as the centre-back is intrigued by the direction Eddie Howe’s team are going in and has been impressed by the ambition of the Magpies’ project.

Talks have taken place over the past week between Newcastle and the player’s representatives, with the Tyneside club now looking like the most likely place where Tosin will play his football next season.

The report says that interest remains from elsewhere, with Chelsea being one club informed on the conditions of the deal for the Fulham star, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Sky Sports are now reporting that Man United are another club interested in hijacking Newcastle’s move for Tosin as the 26-year-old is one of several centre-backs the Manchester outfit are monitoring ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are keen to speak to Tosin’s representatives at the end of the season and may have an advantage in the race as the newly appointed technical director at Man United, Jason Wilcox, helped bring the defender through the youth ranks at Man City.

Tosin Adarabioyo is a smart move by Man United

The signing of Tosin Adarabioyo would be a smart move from Man United as the Manchester club does not have a big budget heading into the summer transfer window.

With the Fulham star being a free agent, that would save money to address other key areas and with the Red Devils set to lose Raphael Varane for free at the end of the season, the 26-year-old would be a direct replacement.

Centre-back has been a problem area for Erik ten Hag this season as players in that position have been unable to remain fit and have not performed at their best when available. Tosin is young and has Premier League experience having featured for Fulham 132 times over the last four years.

The 26-year-old would be a good signing for Man United but It remains if they can convince him not to join Newcastle ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.