Man United stalwart confirmed as leaving at the end of the season

This summer was always going to be an interesting one for Man United, being the first proper transfer window for the club to take advantage of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s many millions.

Whilst it’s clear that there’s much to do with the infrastructure at the club – not least ensuring that Old Trafford stops leaking soonest – matters on the pitch and in the dugout need to be addressed in double quick time.

Even if the Red Devils unexpectedly win the FA Cup final against rivals Man City, it isn’t clear if Erik ten Hag will win a stay of execution on that basis.

The Dutchman clearly doesn’t want to walk away from the job, and given that scenario, Man United will have to sack him.

It’s not known how much money is in the kitty, though it would be a fair bet that the club wouldn’t necessarily want to be spending a chunk of it in compensation for another first-team manager.

One cost saving they’ll definitely make this summer is on Raphael Varane’s extortionate wages.

Varane to leave Man United

According to Capology, the French World Cup winner earns a not insignificant £340,000 per week, and given his injury record and associated loss of form, Varane can’t be said to have justified United’s outlay of late.

The club won’t have to worry about that much longer, mind.

?? BREAKING: Raphael Varane will leave Man United as free agent at the end of current season. Decision confirmed, as revealed in January. ?? Varane will be available on the market as his contract won’t be extended. pic.twitter.com/lycNEcWfwU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2024

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from reliable journalist and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman is going to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

At present it isn’t known where Varane will end up finishing his career, though any pitch from the Saudi Pro League could well be received favourably given that a final big pay day might be expected.