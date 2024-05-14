Man United stance on Gareth Southgate revealed as they prepare for big decision

Manchester United are not interested in appointing Gareth Southgate as their new manager.

The Red Devils could be soon looking for a new manager as they head into the summer with current boss Erik ten Hag likely to be shown the exit door.

However, according to Football Insider, the Red Devils have no interest in appointing Southgate and they will look for other options.

With the arrival of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to the club earlier this year, there has been much conjecture that Ten Hag could be sacked.

The Dutchman has maintained his commitment to Man United, although there have been rumours that the club’s administration may want to replace him with current England manager Gareth Southgate.

Now, though, it seems that if Man United does choose to fire Ten Hag, they will go elsewhere.

According to the report, despite Ratcliffe and director of football Dave Brailsford having close links to the 53-year-old Southgate, Man United will fire Ten Hag at the end of this season but won’t make a move for Southgate.

After the European Championships in Germany this summer, Southgate’s contract with the England national team is scheduled to expire at the end of the current year.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the England boss as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

As for the Red Devils, they have identified Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi as their options to replace Ten Hag.

Man United are yet to make a final decision

No final decision has been taken by the club yet as they have decided to do that after the FA Cup final.

Man United have struggled in the Premier League and the Champions League this season and their record number of defeats might be enough to seal Ten Hag’s fate.

It has been a season to forget for the Red Devils as they have suffered some embarrassing defeats, most recently at the hands of Crystal Palace who beat them 4-0.

They need to make big decisions in the summer about their incomings and outgoings in order to revive the club.