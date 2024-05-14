Exclusive: Transfer expert on Man United trio possibly moving to Saudi Pro League

Transfer news expert Ben Jacobs has provided some insight into the situation involving Manchester United trio Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Raphael Varane ahead of this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained that there is Saudi Pro League interest in Casemiro and Varane, while Fernandes has also been on the radar of some of their clubs for a while, but without much confidence that a deal can be done this year.

Fernandes has been a star performer for United since he joined, so it surely makes sense that they’ll do whatever they can to hold on to the Portugal international, while, if he were to leave, one imagines he’d surely want to go somewhere where he could still win a major trophy in Europe.

Jacobs mentions that Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are also interested in Fernandes, so it could be that that is more the kind of move to be keeping an eye on with the former Sporting Lisbon man.

Meanwhile, Jacobs says Al Nassr like Casemiro and Varane, while those players also have interest from Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, respectively.

Manchester United trio to Saudi?

“Bruno Fernandes is on Saudi Arabia’s radar, although dealmakers don’t hold much optimism anything is possible this summer. And there is other interest in him from both Bayern and Inter,” Jacobs said.

“Manchester United still view Fernandes as really important, which is unsurprising given he’s their captain. But it’s a patient Saudi recruitment strategy, and from Saudi’s perspective it’s Al-Nassr who are the club to watch.

“In the long-term, Saudi are making finding another marquee Portuguese star a priority, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo soon entering into the final year of his contract.”

He added: “Right now, there is more confidence that Fernandes’ Manchester United teammates Casemiro and Raphael Varane could move to Saudi this summer.

“Casemiro has been discussed by Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. Although he’s healthily contracted until 2026, it was made clear to John Murtough in January that any fee for the Brazilian would be nowhere near the £70m package United paid to Real Madrid. I understand dealmakers are looking more around the £25-30m mark, potentially with some bonuses on top.

“Varane has confirmed he’s leaving United on a free this summer. Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are both interested. Dealmakers have been laying groundwork since last summer. Varane is also open to a Lens return, but would have to cut his wage significantly. And MLS is also an option for Varane.”