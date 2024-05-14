Exclusive: £65m Man United target a possibility for Newcastle says transfer expert

This summer’s transfer window is a big one for Newcastle and with Eddie Howe looking to add a winger to his squad, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is a possibility for the Magpies.

The Palace star has been in incredible form of late, which has been perfectly timed ahead of the upcoming transfer window. The 22-year-old has missed the majority of the campaign through injuries but has still managed an impressive 10 goals and five assists across 18 Premier League games.

This has caught the attention of several clubs and according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Newcastle is a possibility for Olise should the Magpies have the funds.

Howe is ready to allow Miguel Almiron to leave ahead of the 24/25 campaign and the Crystal Palace star would help create a very exciting forward line at St James’ Park.

The winger has mostly been linked with a move to Man United in recent weeks as the 22-year-old has an achievable £65m release clause in his current contract. However, it remains to be seen if the Manchester club make a move over the coming months as the Red Devils don’t have the biggest budget for the upcoming transfer window.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is a possibility for Newcastle

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Jacobs has stated that Newcastle will listen to offers for Almiron this summer and could replace the Paraguay star with Olise.

“I also expect Newcastle to bring in a right-sided wide forward or winger, especially with Miguel Almiron struggling for goals. Newcastle will listen to offers for the Paraguayan having verbally agreed a deal close to €30m in January with Saudi side Al-Shabab, only to find the player didn’t want to move,” the journalist said.

“Michael Olise, who is a Manchester United target, is a possibility if funds allow. Olise has a complicated release clause that can be triggered in the region of £60-65m.”