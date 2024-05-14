Marseille are reportedly interested in bringing West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd to France this summer as the defender is not happy with his situation at the London Stadium.

The Morocco star joined the Hammers during the summer of 2022 from Stade Rennes as part of a £30m deal and was tipped for great things with the Premier League club.

Aguerd was a key player for West Ham up until he departed for the Africa Cup of Nations in January and ever since, he has lost his place in David Moyes’ team having made just five Premier League appearances in 2024.

According to a report coming out of France, Le10Sport states that a departure from West Ham is likely for Aguerd at the end of the season, with Marseille believed to be keen on bringing the 28-year-old back to Ligue 1.

However, his potential price could be a stumbling block for Marseille as the French giants are unlikely to be able to offer anything close to the fee West Ham paid for Aguerd in 2022.

Nayef Aguerd should fight for his place at West Ham

Many players are expected to leave West Ham this summer as the Premier League club starts a new era at the London Stadium next season following the departure of David Moyes.

It is not certain why Aguerd has not been included in recent West Ham squads but with the Scottish coach leaving, the defender should stay at the Hammers and fight for his place.

The Morocco star is a very good defender at his best and could bring a lot to a new look West Ham when the 2024/25 campaign starts under a new manager in August.