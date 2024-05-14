Newcastle United have expressed their interest in signing the Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

They are looking to bring in someone who can partner Alexander Isak upfront and the Moroccan striker has attracted their attention with his performances this season.

En-Nesyri has 19 goals in all competitions this season and a report from Fichajes claims that Aston Villa and West Ham United are keen on signing him as well.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can beat the competition from their Premier League rivals and get the deal done. There is no doubt that they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the financial resources to sign the player. The Spanish club will not want to let a key player like him leave for cheap and they could demand a premium for the striker.

West Ham and Aston Villa need Youssef En-Nesyri

Meanwhile, West Ham United need to bring in a quality striker as well. He could prove to be an upgrade on players like Michail Antonio and Danny Ings. Both players have been quite mediocre in recent months and the Hammers need someone better to lead the line for them. The Sevilla star has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he would improve them.

At Aston Villa, he could share the goal scoring burden with Ollie Watkins. Aston Villa have been overly dependent on the England international for goals and they need more support in the attack. If the West Midlands club secure a top four spot this season, they could attract top players in the summer.

The Moroccan striker will be tempted to move to the Premier League and clubs like Aston Villa and Newcastle will be attractive destinations. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.