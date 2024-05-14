Why Noel Gallagher didn’t join Man City fans in the Poznan celebration

Celebrity Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher was present in the stands to watch his team play against Fulham in the Premier League.

The Oasis member attended the match at Craven Cottage to support his team in a crucial match in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s men came out as comfortable winners in the match, winning 4-0 against the London club.

The win gave Man City advantage against Arsenal in the title race, which is set to be decided on the last day of the season now.

Gallagher was pictured with the Man City fans in the stands but he avoided joining them in the Poznan celebration.

The famous musician received criticism from some sections of the social media for his actions.

However, Gallagher has revealed the reason behind him just standing and not joining in the celebration.

In an interview with talkSport, he said:

“You don’t really know until you leave the ground and your phone explodes,” he explained.

“I have to say, in my defence, on Saturday I was still feeling the effects of a rather spectacular night out.”

More Stories / Latest News Man United considering risky Premier League manager appointment if Erik ten Hag leaves Tottenham interested in 26-year-old defender who could be allowed to leave Tottenham have made a big decision on flop signing Radu Dragusin



Noel added: “So even if I’d wanted to join in the Poznan I don’t think I’d have been able to!”

Man City will be in action against Tottenham in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Only a win is good enough for the Premier League champions in order to become champions again.

Man City need a win against Tottenham

A draw or a defeat against Spurs would make Arsenal the favourites for the Premier League title.

Guardiola would be hoping to change his team’s poor recent history at the Tottenham Stadium, where they have always struggled.

Wins in the last two matches would secure a fourth Premier League title in a row for Man City which would set a new record in the English top flight.