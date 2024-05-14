Palace demanding £86m for key man from Bayern Munich

Though they’re not necessarily seen as a fashionable Premier League side, Crystal Palace have some of the most sought-after English top-flight players within their squad.

The Eagles are currently flying high under new manager, Oliver Glasner, after a period of stagnation firstly with Patrick Vieira and subsequently under Roy Hodgson.

If results were to go their way in the final weekend of the 2023/24 season, Palace could finish in a respectable 10th place or, at worst, they could drop to 14th if results went against them.

Bayern wanted Oliver Glasner

Either way, over the past few weeks there has been a significant improvement on the pitch under Glasner’s tutelage.

Their most recent 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers followed a stunning 4-0 demolition of Man United, whilst they’ve also remained unbeaten against Fulham, Newcastle, Liverpool (at Anfield) and West Ham, whom they trounced 5-2 at Selhurst Park.

Players such as Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi seem to be continually linked with moves away from the South London outfit, but if Palace are to go places in 2024/25, then Glasner needs to be able to hold on to all of his best stars.

That said, there might have been a situation recently that would’ve seen the coach depart for Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have been struggling to find a manager to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel, and, according to BILD (subscription required), they had enquired about Glasner.

However, not only does it appear that they were met with a swift rebuttal to their enquiries, but Palace chairman, Steve Parish, slapped an £86m compensation fee on his manager’s head, ensuring that Bayern once again turned their attentions elsewhere.

From Palace’s point of view, if Glasner can continue the good recent standard of performance next season, there’s no telling just how high up the Premier League table that the Eagles can soar.