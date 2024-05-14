Premier League club makes move to sign player with 268 Leeds appearances

Leeds United’s Championship season still isn’t over, with a vital Play-Off semi-final second leg against Norwich City to come on Thursday, followed hopefully by a final appearance at Wembley against either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion.

Daniel Farke’s team need full focus on the job in hand in order to reach the promised land of the Premier League at the first time of asking, after dropping out of the English top-flight this time last year.

Sheffield United want Luke Ayling

One team that made the reverse journey 12 months ago and were promoted alongside Luton Town and Burnley were Sheffield United.

It’s the Blades who apparently are making moves to sign Leeds stalwart, Luke Ayling.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, United, alongside Middlesbrough, where Ayling has spent the last six months on loan, want to take advantage of the player’s contract at Leeds coming to an end on June 30.

At that point he will be a free agent and looking for gainful employment elsewhere, so the interest from both clubs is likely to be welcomed.