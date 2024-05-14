Saudi Pro League clubs are targeting Man City and Liverpool stars

According to reports, ambitious preparations have been made by Saudi Arabian teams to capture Ederson from Manchester City and Alisson Becker from Liverpool.

Players like Aymeric Laporte, Fabinho, Ruben Neves, Riyad Mahrez and Aleksandar Mitrovic left the Premier League to move to Saudi Arabian football.

The Middle East league is prepared to attract more big names to their league after their recent success of luring some of football’s biggest star players.

As per The Telegraph, Liverpool’s Alisson and Man City’s Ederson are attracting attention from the Saudi Pro League.

Potential deals for the two Brazilian goalkeepers are reportedly being considered ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Saudi league has attracted big name players after offering them lucrative contracts and extravagant wages, something the European clubs have failed to match.

Alisson and Ederson are still considered the starting goalkeepers for their respective teams, so it could be challenging to pry them from the Premier League.

Both the Brazilian goalkeepers are key members of their teams and they have proven to be crucial for their teams in their recent success.

The Premier League clubs will give it their all to make them stay and avoid the advances of the Saudi League.

While his Brazilian teammate still has two years left on his Man City contract, Alisson’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

More Liverpool and Man City stars eyed by Saudi clubs

The two goalkeepers are not the only big name Premier League players being eyed for a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne have also been mentioned as possible targets.

Premier League clubs could be looking to make sales to Saudi teams in order to get a good amount of transfer fee that would help them deal with Profit and Sustainability Rules.